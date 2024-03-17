Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania" with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- GGN (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search