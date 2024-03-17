3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania" with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (18) VF (13) F (1) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (5)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (11)

Wójcicki (8)