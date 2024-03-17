Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania" with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 W "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

