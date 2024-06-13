Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1601
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Malbork Mint" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Malbork Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search