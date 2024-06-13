Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Malbork Mint" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
