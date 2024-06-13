Schilling (Szelag) 1601 M "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1601 "Malbork Mint" with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (11) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)