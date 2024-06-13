Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year no date (1601-1624)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
