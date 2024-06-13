Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year no date (1601-1624)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

