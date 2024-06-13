3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1601-1624) "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (7)