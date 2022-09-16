Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar no date (1587-1632) L (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,250. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) L at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) L at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1741 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland Denar no date (1587-1632) L at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

