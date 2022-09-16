Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar no date (1587-1632) L (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,250. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1741 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
