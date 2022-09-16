Denar no date (1587-1632) L (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar no date (1587-1632) with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,250. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition XF (4)