3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1601
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1601 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
