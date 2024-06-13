Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1587 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

