Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year no date (1587-1632)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
