10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

