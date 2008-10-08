Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year no date (1587-1632)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
129508 $
Price in auction currency 95000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
16640 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1587 "Narrow bust with a ruff", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

