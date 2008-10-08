Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) "Narrow bust with a ruff". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
129508 $
Price in auction currency 95000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
16640 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1587 "Narrow bust with a ruff", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
