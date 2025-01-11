flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1696

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Reverse Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Reverse Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Guinea 1696 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1696
Reverse Half Guinea 1696
Half Guinea 1696 Elephant and castle
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 23

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1696
Reverse Crown 1696
Crown 1696
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 392
Obverse Crown 1696
Reverse Crown 1696
Crown 1696
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Crown 1696
Reverse Crown 1696
Crown 1696
Average price 350 $
Sales
1 201
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 Small Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 Small Shields
Halfcrown 1696 Small Shields
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 B Small Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 B Small Shields
Halfcrown 1696 B Small Shields
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 C Small Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 C Small Shields
Halfcrown 1696 C Small Shields
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 E Small Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 E Small Shields
Halfcrown 1696 E Small Shields
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 N Small Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 N Small Shields
Halfcrown 1696 N Small Shields
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 y Small Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 y Small Shields
Halfcrown 1696 y Small Shields
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 Large Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 Large Shields
Halfcrown 1696 Large Shields
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 B Large Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 B Large Shields
Halfcrown 1696 B Large Shields
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 C Large Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 C Large Shields
Halfcrown 1696 C Large Shields
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 E Large Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 E Large Shields
Halfcrown 1696 E Large Shields
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 N Large Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 N Large Shields
Halfcrown 1696 N Large Shields
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Halfcrown 1696 y Large Shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1696 y Large Shields
Halfcrown 1696 y Large Shields
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Shilling 1696 First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 First laureated bust
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse Shilling 1696 B First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 B First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 B First laureated bust
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Shilling 1696 C First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 C First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 C First laureated bust
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Shilling 1696 E First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 E First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 E First laureated bust
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Shilling 1696 N First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 N First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 N First laureated bust
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Shilling 1696 y First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 y First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 y First laureated bust Lowercase "y"
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Shilling 1696 Y First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 Y First laureated bust
Shilling 1696 Y First laureated bust Capital "Y"
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Shilling 1696 C Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 C Third laureate bust
Shilling 1696 C Third laureate bust
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Shilling 1696 E Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 E Third laureate bust
Shilling 1696 E Third laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Shilling 1696 y Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1696 y Third laureate bust
Shilling 1696 y Third laureate bust
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust Early harp
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 254
Obverse Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust Late harp. Large crowns
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust Late harp. Small crowns
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust Early harp
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust Late harp
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust Early harp
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust Late harp
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1696 E First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 E First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 E First laureated bust Early harp
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust Early harp
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust Late harp
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1696 Y First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 Y First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 Y First laureated bust Early harp. Capital "Y"
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Sixpence 1696 y First laureated bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 y First laureated bust
Sixpence 1696 y First laureated bust Early harp. Lowercase "y"
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Sixpence 1696 Second laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 Second laureate bust
Sixpence 1696 Second laureate bust
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Sixpence 1696 E Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 E Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1696 E Third laureate bust
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Sixpence 1696 Y Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1696 Y Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1696 Y Third laureate bust
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1696
Reverse Halfpenny 1696
Halfpenny 1696
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Farthing 1696
Reverse Farthing 1696
Farthing 1696
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 7
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access