Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1696
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1696
Gold coins
Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Average price
890 $
Sales
0
8
Guinea 1696 First laureated bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Half Guinea 1696
Elephant and castle
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
23
Silver coins
Crown 1696
Average price
470 $
Sales
0
392
Crown 1696
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Crown 1696
Average price
350 $
Sales
1
201
Halfcrown 1696 Small Shields
Average price
460 $
Sales
0
46
Halfcrown 1696 B Small Shields
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
9
Halfcrown 1696 C Small Shields
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
9
Halfcrown 1696 E Small Shields
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
11
Halfcrown 1696 N Small Shields
Average price
950 $
Sales
0
23
Halfcrown 1696 y Small Shields
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
8
Halfcrown 1696 Large Shields
Average price
700 $
Sales
0
30
Halfcrown 1696 B Large Shields
Average price
490 $
Sales
0
17
Halfcrown 1696 C Large Shields
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
28
Halfcrown 1696 E Large Shields
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
24
Halfcrown 1696 N Large Shields
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Halfcrown 1696 y Large Shields
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
19
Shilling 1696 First laureated bust
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
89
Shilling 1696 B First laureated bust
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
32
Shilling 1696 C First laureated bust
Average price
790 $
Sales
0
27
Shilling 1696 E First laureated bust
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
18
Shilling 1696 N First laureated bust
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
19
Shilling 1696 y First laureated bust
Lowercase "y"
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
24
Shilling 1696 Y First laureated bust
Capital "Y"
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
12
Shilling 1696 C Third laureate bust
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
6
Shilling 1696 E Third laureate bust
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Shilling 1696 y Third laureate bust
Average price
830 $
Sales
0
2
Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Early harp
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
254
Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Late harp. Large crowns
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
2
Sixpence 1696 First laureated bust
Late harp. Small crowns
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
1
Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust
Early harp
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
19
Sixpence 1696 B First laureated bust
Late harp
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
4
Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust
Early harp
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
13
Sixpence 1696 C First laureated bust
Late harp
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Sixpence 1696 E First laureated bust
Early harp
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
9
Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust
Early harp
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
27
Sixpence 1696 N First laureated bust
Late harp
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Sixpence 1696 Y First laureated bust
Early harp. Capital "Y"
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
11
Sixpence 1696 y First laureated bust
Early harp. Lowercase "y"
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
55
Sixpence 1696 Second laureate bust
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
24
Sixpence 1696 E Third laureate bust
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
4
Sixpence 1696 Y Third laureate bust
Average price
560 $
Sales
0
2
Copper coins
Halfpenny 1696
Average price
500 $
Sales
0
15
Farthing 1696
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
7
