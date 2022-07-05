flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Spink (10)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction CNG - May 10, 2017
Seller CNG
Date May 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction DNW - June 10, 2015
Seller DNW
Date June 10, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - March 30, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
