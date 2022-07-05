United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
12
