Halfcrown 1696 N "Small Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Small Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24923 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (7) VF (9) F (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (2)

DNW (5)

Heritage (2)

London Coins (2)

Spink (10)