Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 10, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
