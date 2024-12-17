United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 B "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
