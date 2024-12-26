flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1696 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

