flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access