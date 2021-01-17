United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1696 y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1696 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
