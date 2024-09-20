flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,250. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Spink (7)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
170 NZD
Price in auction currency 170 NZD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1696 y "Large Shields" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1696 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access