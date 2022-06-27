United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Сondition
