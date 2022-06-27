flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp

Obverse Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition PO
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

