United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Silver coins Sixpence of William III - United Kingdom
Sixpence 1695-1697First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1695 Early harp 0 161696 Early harp 0 2541696 Late harp. Large crowns 0 21696 Late harp. Small crowns 0 11696 B Early harp 0 191696 B Late harp 0 41696 C Early harp 0 131696 C Late harp 0 01696 E Early harp 0 91696 N Early harp 0 271696 N Late harp 0 01696 Y Early harp. Capital "Y" 0 111696 y Early harp. Lowercase "y" 0 551697 2 541697 B Large crowns 0 81697 B Small crowns 0 491697 C Large crowns 0 51697 C Small crowns 0 271697 E Large crowns 0 51697 E Small crowns 0 191697 N 0 171697 y 0 12
Sixpence 1696-1701Third laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1696 E 0 41696 Y 0 21697 Y 0 31697 Large crowns 3 3791697 Small crowns 0 151697 B 0 101697 C Large crowns 0 31697 C Small crowns 0 91697 E Large crowns 0 31697 E Small crowns 0 41698 0 191698 Plumes in angles 0 261699 0 21699 Plumes in angles 0 181699 Roses in angles 0 171700 0 921700 Plume below bust only 0 61701 0 16
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search