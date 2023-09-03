Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place February 2, 2013.

