Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Large crowns
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place February 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
