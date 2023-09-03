flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place February 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
