Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

