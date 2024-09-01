Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (8) VF (31) F (2) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

