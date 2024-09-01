United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 B "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Small crowns
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark B. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
846 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
