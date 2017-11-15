flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark Y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP

