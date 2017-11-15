United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 Y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark Y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
