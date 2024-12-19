flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 27287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS67 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

