United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Large crowns
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 27287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
