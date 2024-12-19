Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust". Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 27287 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

