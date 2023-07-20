Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (15) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (6)

Grün (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

London Coins (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

NOONANS (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Spink (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

TimeLine Auctions (1)