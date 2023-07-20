flag
Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 30, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 2, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

