United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 C "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Small crowns
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Grün (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search