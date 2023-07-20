United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Small crowns
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
