United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

