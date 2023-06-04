United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 8716 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
