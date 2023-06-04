flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 8716 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access