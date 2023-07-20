flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Bristol
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
