United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 B "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Bristol
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
