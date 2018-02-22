flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Large crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust" Large crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark E. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 74 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access