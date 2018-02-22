United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 E "Third laureate bust". Large crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Large crowns
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark E. Large crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.
