Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust". Early harp. Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp. Capital "Y"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark Y. Early harp. Capital "Y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
