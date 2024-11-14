Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust". Early harp. Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark Y. Early harp. Capital "Y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

