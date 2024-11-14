flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust". Early harp. Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp. Capital "Y"

Obverse Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" Early harp Capital "Y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" Early harp Capital "Y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark Y. Early harp. Capital "Y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction 2020 Auctions - July 7, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 Y "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1696 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access