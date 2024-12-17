United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
