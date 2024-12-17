flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 30, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence
Category
Year
Available by subscription

