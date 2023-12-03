United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Early harp
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1696
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
