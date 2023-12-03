flag
Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Early harp

Obverse Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" Early harp - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1696
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - December 16, 2020
Seller CNG
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 1, 2016
Seller CNG
Date June 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 13, 2016
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
