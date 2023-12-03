Sixpence 1696 C "First laureated bust". Early harp (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1696 "First laureated bust" with mark C. Early harp. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

