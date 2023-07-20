United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 23187 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
