flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 23187 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 5, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 29, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access