Sixpence 1697 y "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 23187 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (7) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)