flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
983 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1699 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access