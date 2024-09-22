Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition XF (9) VF (6) F (3)