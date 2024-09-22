United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (8)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search