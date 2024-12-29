flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1699

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price 66000 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1699
Reverse Half Guinea 1699
Half Guinea 1699
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1699 New large shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1699 New large shields
Halfcrown 1699 New large shields
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust Roses in angles
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust Plumes in angles
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Shilling 1699 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1699 Fourth laureate bust
Shilling 1699 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust Plumes in angles
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust Roses in angles
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1699
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1699
Fourpence (Groat) 1699
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1699
Reverse Threepence 1699
Threepence 1699
Average price
Sales
0 14
Obverse Twopence 1699
Reverse Twopence 1699
Twopence 1699
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1699
Reverse Penny 1699
Penny 1699
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1699
Reverse Halfpenny 1699
Halfpenny 1699 Date in legend
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Halfpenny 1699
Reverse Halfpenny 1699
Halfpenny 1699 Date in exergue
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Farthing 1699
Reverse Farthing 1699
Farthing 1699 Date in exergue
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Farthing 1699
Reverse Farthing 1699
Farthing 1699 Date in legend
Average price 640 $
Sales
1 29
