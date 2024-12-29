Catalog
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1699
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1699
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Average price
27000 $
Sales
0
47
Five guineas 1699 First laureated bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
66000 $
Sales
0
24
Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
7
Guinea 1699 Second laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Half Guinea 1699
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1699 New large shields
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
30
Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Average price
810 $
Sales
0
14
Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Roses in angles
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
9
Shilling 1699 Fifth laureate bust
Plumes in angles
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
12
Shilling 1699 Fourth laureate bust
Average price
560 $
Sales
0
17
Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
2
Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Plumes in angles
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
18
Sixpence 1699 Third laureate bust
Roses in angles
Average price
580 $
Sales
0
17
Fourpence (Groat) 1699
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1699
Average price
—
Sales
0
14
Twopence 1699
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
2
Penny 1699
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Copper coins
Halfpenny 1699
Date in legend
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
34
Halfpenny 1699
Date in exergue
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
31
Farthing 1699
Date in exergue
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
5
Farthing 1699
Date in legend
Average price
640 $
Sales
1
29
Best offers
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction
Dec 29, 2024
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction
Jan 29, 2025
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction
Dec 29, 2024
