Fourpence (Groat) 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4216 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

