Fourpence (Groat) 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1699 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1699 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4216 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1699 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1699 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

