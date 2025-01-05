United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4216 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 353. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
