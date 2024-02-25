flag
Farthing 1699. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in legend

Obverse Farthing 1699 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1699 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1699 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5409 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition G6 BN NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition PF55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
