Farthing 1699. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1699 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5409 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) F (5) VG (2) G (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) G6 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) PF55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

