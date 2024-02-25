United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1699. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in legend
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1699 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5409 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place April 29, 2021.
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
