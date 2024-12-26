flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 19,000,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40972 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Boule - June 23, 2021
Seller Boule
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

