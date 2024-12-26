United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 19,000,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
40972 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
43248 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price


Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price


Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Boule
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


