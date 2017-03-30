flag
Farthing 1699. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in exergue

Obverse Farthing 1699 Date in exergue - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1699 Date in exergue - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Davissons Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1699 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 300. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1699 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of Farthing 1699 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

