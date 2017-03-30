United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1699. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in exergue
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1699 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 300. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1699 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search