United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1092 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition PR64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

