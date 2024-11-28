United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1092 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
