United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 14967 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 370 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search