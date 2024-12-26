flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 14967 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.

United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 370 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1252 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

