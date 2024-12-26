Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1699 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 14967 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place January 12, 2004.

