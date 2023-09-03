United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
