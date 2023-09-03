Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 9, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 30, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 30, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1699 "New large shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

