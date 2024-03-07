United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
2769 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
