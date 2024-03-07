Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

