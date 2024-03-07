flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30226 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
2769 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 5, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2009
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

