Halfpenny 1699. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1699 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (3) VF (14) F (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (6) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Davissons Ltd. (4)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (5)

Künker (2)

NOONANS (1)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)