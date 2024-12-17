United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1699. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in exergue
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1699 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
4925 $
Price in auction currency 3900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
12
