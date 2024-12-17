flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1699. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in exergue

Obverse Halfpenny 1699 Date in exergue - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1699 Date in exergue - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1699 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 25086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
4925 $
Price in auction currency 3900 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1699 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

