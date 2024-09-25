United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1699. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in legend
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1699 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1699 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
