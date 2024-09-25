flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1699. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in legend

Obverse Halfpenny 1699 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1699 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1699 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5500 CHF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1699 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
