Halfpenny 1699. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1699 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

