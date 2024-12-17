flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1699 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access