Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)