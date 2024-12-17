United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (5)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search