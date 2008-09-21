flag
Threepence 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Threepence 1699 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Threepence 1699 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 23352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
United Kingdom Threepence 1699 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 127 USD

