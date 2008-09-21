Threepence 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 23352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 127. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

