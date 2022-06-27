United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Roses in angles
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7124 $
Price in auction currency 5800 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search