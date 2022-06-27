flag
Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Roses in angles

Obverse Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" Roses in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" Roses in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7124 $
Price in auction currency 5800 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
