Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1699 "Fifth laureate bust". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)