Twopence 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
