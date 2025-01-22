flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Twopence 1699 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Twopence 1699 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1699 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1699 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1699 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1699 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

