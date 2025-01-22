Twopence 1699 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1699 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)