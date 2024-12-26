United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 250,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27315 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6932 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
