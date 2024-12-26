Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 250,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

