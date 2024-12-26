flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 250,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27315 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6932 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1699 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1699 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access