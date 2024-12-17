Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (5) VF (7) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3)