United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Roses in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
947 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
