Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Roses in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Roses in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" Roses in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" Roses in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". Roses in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
947 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
