Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1699
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

