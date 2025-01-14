United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1699
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Spink (2)
