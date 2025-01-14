Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1699 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)