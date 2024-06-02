United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Small crowns
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Exeter
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
