United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust". Small crowns (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" Small crowns - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Exeter
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark E. Small crowns. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - November 13, 2019
Seller CNG
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1697 E "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

