United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2282 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
