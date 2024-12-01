Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2282 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)