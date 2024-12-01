flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2282 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 396 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1701 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

