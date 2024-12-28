flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1701

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1701 Second laureate bust
Reverse Five guineas 1701 Second laureate bust
Five guineas 1701 Second laureate bust
Average price 62000 $
Sales
1 222
Obverse Two guinea 1701
Reverse Two guinea 1701
Two guinea 1701
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Guinea 1701 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1701 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1701 Second laureate bust
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 138
Obverse Guinea 1701 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1701 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1701 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1701 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1701 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1701 Third laureate bust
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Half Guinea 1701
Reverse Half Guinea 1701
Half Guinea 1701
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 26

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Halfcrown 1701 New large shields Elephant and castle
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1701 New large shields
Halfcrown 1701 New large shields Plumes in angles
Average price 2100 $
Sales
1 33
Obverse Shilling 1701 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1701 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1701 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Shilling 1701 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1701 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1701 Fifth laureate bust Plumes in angles
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Sixpence 1701 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1701 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1701 Third laureate bust
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1701
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1701
Fourpence (Groat) 1701
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1701
Reverse Threepence 1701
Threepence 1701
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Twopence 1701
Reverse Twopence 1701
Twopence 1701
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Penny 1701
Reverse Penny 1701
Penny 1701
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1701
Reverse Halfpenny 1701
Halfpenny 1701
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 14
